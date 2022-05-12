Previous
Happy birthday, Mom! by velina
163 / 365

Happy birthday, Mom!

She's brave. She's devoted. She's amazing. She's the best. She's my Mom! I just wish her health for many years ahead!
12th May 2022

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
44% complete

