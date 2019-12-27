Previous
It's almost there! I better do something! by vera365
Not a picture, a screen shot. In a moment of madness (or brilliance??? I proposed a German course based on photography, and I will be teaching it this coming winter semester! It's not a photography course, it's a language course, but we will be using photography as a springboard for all discussions, will take pictures and talk about them, etc. It's coming very very very soon, so I am starting to panic and surely need to start setting it up!!!! It's going to be fun, at least for me ;), but hopefully students enjoy it too. I have stuff in mind, but if you have any ideas - I will be glad to hear!
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Vera

Wendy ace
Congrats! What a great idea to combine the two to teach the language!
December 28th, 2019  
Hope D Jennings ace
Congratulations!
December 28th, 2019  
KWind ace
Wow... good for you!!
December 28th, 2019  
Lou Ann ace
This does sound fun and challenging. When you think about it, it’s an ingenious way to teach a language!
December 28th, 2019  
Mary Siegle ace
Brilliant! It sounds like a lot of fun. Once you have the outline of the language principles, vocabulary, topics etc laid out, I’m sure photography projects will come to mind and fall into place. I remember years ago, a fun party I went to where we formed teams for a scavenger hunt out and about in the city with Polaroid cameras and reconvened at the set time.
December 28th, 2019  
