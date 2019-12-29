Sign up
Photo 1573
Foggy day
Gloomy and foggy, just as I like it.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
4
7
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2004
photos
223
followers
92
following
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
29th December 2019 12:36pm
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful comp, symmetry and reflections. Gorgeous for a foggy day.
December 29th, 2019
Sylvia du Toit
FAV
December 29th, 2019
Michelle Renee
ace
Fabulous! Those are my favorite days too, so cozy.
December 29th, 2019
Jason
ace
Super
December 29th, 2019
