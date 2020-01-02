Previous
Am I blending in yet? by vera365
Photo 1577

Am I blending in yet?

I was challenged by@stephomy to take a photo that only has two colors and today, I spotted this cardinal trying very hard to blend in in the bush outside the house. Here it is then, two colors! For the "Get Pushed" challenge.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Vera

@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
Vera
@stephomy Two colors!
January 2nd, 2020  
Michelle Renee ace
He is lovely! Great find
January 2nd, 2020  
