Photo 1577
Am I blending in yet?
I was challenged by@stephomy to take a photo that only has two colors and today, I spotted this cardinal trying very hard to blend in in the bush outside the house. Here it is then, two colors! For the "Get Pushed" challenge.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
2
0
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2008
photos
228
followers
96
following
432% complete
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
2nd January 2020 1:31pm
Tags
get-pushed-388
Vera
ace
@stephomy
Two colors!
January 2nd, 2020
Michelle Renee
ace
He is lovely! Great find
January 2nd, 2020
