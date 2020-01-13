Sign up
Photo 1588
Late Night
And no photos. Here is my weekly planner then - love Japanese stationary, and that's the first page that tells you how to use the calendar - Can't read a word, but this is beautiful! :)
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
