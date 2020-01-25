Sign up
Christo was here
I feel like an architectural wrap project! The siding is being replaced, but due to bad weather they had to take a break, so they wrapped us tight, including the windows :). No views, but it’s nice to know the open walls won’t get moisture.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
JackieR
ace
Intriguing Vera!! What are you having done???
January 26th, 2020
Vera
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
we bought a house with a very old wooden siding beyond repair. (We knew about it). Now the siding is coming off, fixes made and new siding/gutters and co are going up.
January 26th, 2020
