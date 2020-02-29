Previous
Next
The gang is back by vera365
Photo 1618

The gang is back

Now that the siding is done and the crew is not there anymore, the deer came back to hang out in our backyard during the day.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
443% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise