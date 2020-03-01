Sign up
Photo 1619
Maslenitsa
A Russian thing. Pancake week (kind of "fat Tuesday") and burning of the straw/twig figure that symbolizes winter.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
0
0
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2050
photos
232
followers
101
following
