Previous
Next
Maslenitsa by vera365
Photo 1619

Maslenitsa

A Russian thing. Pancake week (kind of "fat Tuesday") and burning of the straw/twig figure that symbolizes winter.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
443% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise