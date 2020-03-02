Previous
Next
Spikes by vera365
Photo 1620

Spikes

Stopped at a local thrift shop today and was VERY tempted! ... not :)
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
443% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
wow! you could do yourself an injury with those! might be good for self-defense
March 3rd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my! I have to wonder who wore these? And why? Ha!
March 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise