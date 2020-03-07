Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1624
Blue
I am very happy with the color we picked for the new siding. It always gives me a smile when I come home. I think it's also time to put away those Xmas balls.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
2
0
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2055
photos
232
followers
102
following
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
JackieR
ace
Keep 'em out!!! Look everlasting
March 7th, 2020
Jean
ace
looks great. The balls go so well with the color of the siding!
March 7th, 2020
