Blue by vera365
Photo 1624

Blue

I am very happy with the color we picked for the new siding. It always gives me a smile when I come home. I think it's also time to put away those Xmas balls.
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
444% complete

JackieR ace
Keep 'em out!!! Look everlasting
March 7th, 2020  
Jean ace
looks great. The balls go so well with the color of the siding!
March 7th, 2020  
