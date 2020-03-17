Sign up
Student View
Well, that's what my students are going to see till the rest of the semester - me in a virtual classroom. I was having fun with digital backgrounds for my "Brothers' Grimm Fairytales" class.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
