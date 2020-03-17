Previous
Next
Student View by vera365
Photo 1631

Student View

Well, that's what my students are going to see till the rest of the semester - me in a virtual classroom. I was having fun with digital backgrounds for my "Brothers' Grimm Fairytales" class.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
446% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise