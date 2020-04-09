Previous
Next
Local and friendly dairy by vera365
Photo 1649

Local and friendly dairy

Still digging up old pictures. This truck was delivering milk and groceries to our neighbor.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise