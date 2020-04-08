Previous
Photo 1648

New kind on the block

This little guy came to the feeder for the first time. That means, I've never seen him before, no idea who that is, but I though he looks really spring-y with his yellow sunny feathers.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Vera

