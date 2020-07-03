Previous
Self portrait by vera365
Photo 1697

Self portrait

A beach sculpture against a clear blue sky. There is a self-portrait in that shiny ball at the end too.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
Photo Details

Vera ace
Also tagging it for the get-pushed challenge of "something mechanical" - although it does not move, it really looks like a very mechanical kind of thing to me. @theredcamera
July 4th, 2020  
