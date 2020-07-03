Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1697
Self portrait
A beach sculpture against a clear blue sky. There is a self-portrait in that shiny ball at the end too.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2129
photos
230
followers
101
following
464% complete
View this month »
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
2nd July 2020 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-414
Vera
ace
Also tagging it for the get-pushed challenge of "something mechanical" - although it does not move, it really looks like a very mechanical kind of thing to me.
@theredcamera
July 4th, 2020
