Mighty Mac by vera365
Mighty Mac

Connecting the Lower and Upper Peninsulas of Michigan. Lake Huron to the right, lake Michigan to the left.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
Maggiemae ace
I love the extension of the eye towards the turning point! fav
August 3rd, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful leading line shot.
August 3rd, 2020  
amyK ace
Nice shot of the bridge. Fav from a fellow Michigander!
August 3rd, 2020  
Wendy ace
This is such a dramatic shot with awesome PoV, Love how your leading line is on an angle and disappears into the photo rather than out of the photo.
A FAV!
August 3rd, 2020  
