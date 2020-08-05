Previous
Barbed Wire by vera365
Photo 1722

Barbed Wire

A weed taller than me near our front door.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Vera

@vera365
Maggiemae ace
Just think of all the seeds that are going to fall from this prickly looking plant and new plants will grow! Great definition!
August 5th, 2020  
