Photo 1722
Barbed Wire
A weed taller than me near our front door.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
1
0
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2155
photos
235
followers
99
following
471% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
5th August 2020 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Just think of all the seeds that are going to fall from this prickly looking plant and new plants will grow! Great definition!
August 5th, 2020
