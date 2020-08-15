Previous
Assembly by vera365
Assembly

We were assembling the new tool and it looked just too yummy not to take a picture. Like Christmas in August.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Vera

@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
Shutterbug ace
Good you got the photo at this stage. They don’t stay shiny for long.
August 16th, 2020  
