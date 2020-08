Fallen

Both the tree and the chainsaw. I will miss that giant black cherry at the front of the house. But it was splitting right between its two trunks and falling over the house, and the crew found that the middle split has been even filled up with cement some point in the past (cement!!!?????). So, one chain saw suffered, but now we don't have to worry about a tree falling onto our heads. Planting an oak to replace it.