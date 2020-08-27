Previous
Kiddo by vera365
Kiddo

Deer mom brought her two kiddos to our backyard today. They have grown since the last time I saw them - almost lost their spots. Got some of our weeds stuck to them instead.
Vera

Lynne
It must be so cool to have them come up to your yard. Great capture.
August 28th, 2020  
Leslie ace
not a fawn anymore
August 28th, 2020  
