Photo 1739
Kiddo
Deer mom brought her two kiddos to our backyard today. They have grown since the last time I saw them - almost lost their spots. Got some of our weeds stuck to them instead.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
Lynne
It must be so cool to have them come up to your yard. Great capture.
August 28th, 2020
Leslie
ace
not a fawn anymore
August 28th, 2020
