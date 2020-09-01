Sign up
Photo 1740
Equipped
Picked up the school supplies from our school for two kids today. It felt like a drive-through Apple store. Now just have to make them take the online school seriously :)
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
1
0
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2174
photos
229
followers
100
following
476% complete
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
2nd September 2020 11:10am
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Now that's my kind of school supplies! Good luck ;-)
September 3rd, 2020
