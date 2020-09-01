Previous
Picked up the school supplies from our school for two kids today. It felt like a drive-through Apple store. Now just have to make them take the online school seriously :)
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Now that's my kind of school supplies! Good luck ;-)
September 3rd, 2020  
