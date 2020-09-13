Previous
Next
6 feet away from an "American" by vera365
Photo 1753

6 feet away from an "American"

I had other plans, but oh well... This is my kid's response to his teacher's question what makes them feel safe and what makes them feel good. Apparently, staying 6 feet away from an American does it for him. I will never forget 2020! 😂😂😂
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Adi ace
lol
September 14th, 2020  
Sue ace
Through the mind of a child. Made me smile
September 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise