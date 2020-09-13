Sign up
6 feet away from an "American"
I had other plans, but oh well... This is my kid's response to his teacher's question what makes them feel safe and what makes them feel good. Apparently, staying 6 feet away from an American does it for him. I will never forget 2020! 😂😂😂
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Adi
ace
lol
September 14th, 2020
Sue
ace
Through the mind of a child. Made me smile
September 14th, 2020
