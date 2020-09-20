Previous
Next
Fall Colors by vera365
Photo 1757

Fall Colors

I am such a fall person. How can anyone resits the colors? From my birthday flowers.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
481% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Lovely shot
September 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise