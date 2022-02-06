Previous
Next
Weekly spitting ritual by vera365
Photo 1945

Weekly spitting ritual

The university has a COVID testing and tracking program, so everyone is welcome to come and spit into a little test tube at any time.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Vera

ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
532% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise