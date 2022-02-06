Sign up
Photo 1945
Weekly spitting ritual
The university has a COVID testing and tracking program, so everyone is welcome to come and spit into a little test tube at any time.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
0
0
Vera
ace
@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
2379
photos
201
followers
83
following
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
5th February 2022 2:11pm
