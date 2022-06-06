Previous
Visitor by vera365
Photo 1986

Visitor

Stopped by today while I was sitting outside working. He has been lurking around, so I had my camera with me :)
Vera

@vera365
For "GET PUSHED" partners: previous challenges are here Year 3 update: Two years done, although...
Milanie ace
Glad you were prepared - a beauty!
June 6th, 2022  
