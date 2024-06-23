Previous
Next
Rose kissed by the sun by veronicalevchenko
21 / 365

Rose kissed by the sun

Day 21 - A rose kissed by the sun. I don't know if I did a good job in this photo - but I thought it was a cool try.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hello, I am newbie here but I have always been interested in photography and have typically used my smartphone to take photos. Over the years...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise