Day 139 - A Piece of Hollywood History



This beautifully preserved 1915 Ford T Roadster, with its classic red and black finish, played a role in the movie The Professionals. Its brass accents, vintage styling, and iconic Ford emblem take you back to the early days of motoring. Now showcased at the Blackhawk Automobile Museum, this car's history on the silver screen adds an extra layer of charm to its vintage appeal.