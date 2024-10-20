Sign up
Previous
128 / 365
Autumn Refections
Autumn Reflections
A peaceful lakeside scene, where autumn colors and cloudy skies reflect on the calm water, capturing the beauty of the changing season.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details
Album
365
