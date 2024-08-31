Previous
Symmetry Under Blue Skies by veronicalevchenko
90 / 365

Symmetry Under Blue Skies

Day 90 - Symmetry Under Blue Skies

A striking glass ceiling showcases a perfect geometric pattern, with bright blue panels contrasting against the warm wooden beams. The clean lines and symmetry of the architecture create a harmonious blend of light, structure, and color.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hello everyone! I’m thrilled to finally dive into the world of photography! For years, I’ve used my smartphone to capture moments, and people often told me...
Photo Details

