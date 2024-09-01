Previous
Baikal's Curious Gaze by veronicalevchenko
91 / 365

Baikal's Curious Gaze

Day 91 - Baikal's Curious Gaze

Baikal, with his striking green eyes, peers intently with a tilt of his head, his sleek striped fur catching the light. His curious expression and focused gaze reflect both intelligence and playfulness, capturing the essence of feline intrigue.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

