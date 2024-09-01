Sign up
Previous
91 / 365
Baikal's Curious Gaze
Day 91 - Baikal's Curious Gaze
Baikal, with his striking green eyes, peers intently with a tilt of his head, his sleek striped fur catching the light. His curious expression and focused gaze reflect both intelligence and playfulness, capturing the essence of feline intrigue.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hello everyone! I’m thrilled to finally dive into the world of photography! For years, I’ve used my smartphone to capture moments, and people often told me...
91
photos
10
followers
13
following
24% complete
View this month »
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
21st August 2024 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
