Day 92 - Leaf-Mimic Katydid on the Fence



I discovered this leaf-mimic katydid after following its rhythmic clicks and chirps, which pierced the quiet evening air. Clinging to a wooden fence, its vibrant green, leaf-like body blended almost perfectly with its surroundings. The contrast between its natural camouflage and the wire mesh emphasizes the katydid’s incredible ability to hide in plain sight while making its presence known through sound.