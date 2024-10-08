Sign up
Golden Autumn Blanket
Day 128 - Golden Autumn Blanket
The golden leaves from my tree, create a stunning carpet on the grass, and I love the vibrant display they bring during the autumn season. The crisp, warm hues of the fallen leaves evoke the beauty and tranquility of this time of year.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
129
photos
12
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
14th October 2024 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
