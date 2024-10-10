Previous
Whisper of Nature by veronicalevchenko
130 / 365

Whisper of Nature

Day 130 - Whisper of Nature

A delicate feather rests gently on the grass, capturing the softness and serenity of the moment. The intricate details of its fibers contrast beautifully with the vibrant green backdrop, symbolizing a quiet, fleeting encounter with nature's grace.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
