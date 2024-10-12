Previous
Climbing Curiosity by veronicalevchenko
Climbing Curiosity

Day 132 - Climbing Curiosity

This squirrel perches on a twisted flag, eyeing the greenery around it. The playful balance between the colorful fabric and the natural surroundings creates a dynamic scene, capturing the squirrel's curious and agile nature as it explores the tree.
12th October 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
@veronicalevchenko
