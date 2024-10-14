Previous
Purple Hues in Bloom by veronicalevchenko
Purple Hues in Bloom

Day 134 - Purple Hues in Bloom

This Blue Potato Bush tree in full bloom, with vivid purple petals and bright yellow centers. The interplay of light and shadow highlights the vibrant colors and delicate textures, capturing nature’s beauty in its finest moment.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
