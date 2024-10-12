Previous
Marmoset by vignoli
Marmoset

I went to park today to take some pictures, then I saw this little marmoset eating "jabuticaba" (kind of fruit from Brazil)
Reinaldo Vignoli

I'm a newcomer photographer and, I'd like to share my work with the community. Plus, it'd be very pleasant to learn with you guys.
