34 / 365
Nap time
Right in front of my condos gate... 😂 I don't know if it was a napping time (10 am) or he was looking for something... well, luckily, I had my camera on hand.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Reinaldo Vignoli
@vignoli
I'm a newcomer photographer and, I'd like to share my work with the community. Plus, it'd be very pleasant to learn with you guys.
Tags
365project
,
nap
,
10am
