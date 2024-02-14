Sign up
Photo 821
City Lights Reflected
This photo captures the reflection of a streetlight in a puddle of water on a street in Darmstadt, Germany. The photo was taken during a photo walk on the theme of low light photography.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
14th February 2024 8:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
light
,
reflection
,
street
,
photography
,
lights
,
rainy
,
wet
,
city
,
at
,
pavement
,
puddle
,
urban
