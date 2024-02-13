Previous
Silhouette on an door by vincent24
Silhouette on an door

A lone figure stands framed by a white door in a modern office building. Sunlight streams through the vast atrium above, casting a dramatic silhouette against the cool, translucent barrier.
13th February 2024

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
