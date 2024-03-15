Sign up
Previous
Photo 851
City light from then plane
This aerial photo shows a sprawling German city at night. The image captures the city’s energy, as seen by the many illuminated buildings and streets. The dark sky with wispy clouds adds depth to the scene.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
15th March 2024 5:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
sky
,
buildings
,
lights
,
clouds
,
view
,
city
,
streets
,
germany
,
cityscape
,
aerial
Leave a Comment
