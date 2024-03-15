Previous
City light from then plane by vincent24
Photo 851

City light from then plane

This aerial photo shows a sprawling German city at night. The image captures the city’s energy, as seen by the many illuminated buildings and streets. The dark sky with wispy clouds adds depth to the scene.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise