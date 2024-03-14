Sign up
Photo 849
Over Nigeria
This image shows a long, straight highway stretching through a barren desert landscape. Fluffy white clouds dot a bright blue sky. In the distance, the flat desert gives way to rolling hills.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1728
photos
54
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
14th March 2024 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
view
,
landscape
,
highway
,
africa
,
aerial
,
nigeria
