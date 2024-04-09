Sign up
Previous
Photo 878
Printing session with the Photo club
A close up on the printer with some reflection of the ceiling with a colleague of mine, concentrated over his photos he selecting some to be printed.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
9th April 2024 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photo
,
reflection
,
glass
,
man
,
ceiling
,
evening
,
print
,
printer
