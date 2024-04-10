Previous
Street Eid al-Fitr by vincent24
Photo 879

Street Eid al-Fitr

Darmstadt street observed from a dark staircase.
A family was passing by, with very nice clothes. Especially the young kid. Probably because of the Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the Ramadan period.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
