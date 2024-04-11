Previous
Tango by vincent24
Photo 880

Tango

A couple dancing Tango in a Milonga at the Academia in Frankfurt. There is TV screen in the dance room and I used its reflection on the TV to try to provide a nice effect. It was low light and not that easy take a picture.
11th April 2024

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Photo Details

