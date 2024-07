A Stroll with Companion

During a walk through a residential area of Arles, I encountered an elegant older woman with her small dog. We struck up a conversation about her routine and her canine companion. Intrigued by the contrast between her floral dress and the lush garden backdrop, I asked if I could take her photo. She graciously agreed, and I suggested she stand near some foliage. Her little dog, eager to be included, posed perfectly at her feet, creating a charming scene.