Embrace in the Light by vincent24
Embrace in the Light

During a tango event in Pourcharesse, I captured this intimate moment where two dancers are lost in the rhythm and closeness of the dance. A shared moment of happiness and unity.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Junan Heath ace
Lovely shot!
August 6th, 2024  
