Cycling on the Old Runway by vincent24
Photo 1033

Cycling on the Old Runway

Taken on the old Tempelhofer Airport landing lane, this photo captures a cyclist gliding down the expansive runway, bathed in the warm glow of the evening sun.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details

