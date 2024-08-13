Sign up
Photo 1034
Ascending to the train platform
I took this picture while ascending the escalator towards the platform to catch my train at the Berlin Hauptbahnhof (main station).
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
13th August 2024 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
architecture
,
escalator
,
berlin
,
light.
,
hauptbahnhof
amyK
ace
Cool silhouettes
August 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
