Silent Memorial

At first glance, the white bicycle leaning against the streetlight may seem like just another forgotten object, but its stark, ghostly presence tells a much deeper story. This “ghost bike” stands as a solemn memorial, marking the spot where a life was tragically lost in a cycling accident. In cities across Germany, these white bikes are placed at sites of fatal collisions, a haunting reminder of the fragility of life and the dangers faced by cyclists.