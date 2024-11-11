Previous
Night street crossing by vincent24
Photo 1124

Night street crossing

Crossing the street while getting out of the restaurant, it was night, slightly foggy… the scene was set for that person to also cross!
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Photo Details

