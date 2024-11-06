Sign up
Photo 1119
Dancing screen
An interesting screen arrangement in the courtyard and staircase of the industrial building where the milonga took place tonight in Mannheim.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
3
365
RICOH GR III
6th November 2024 9:52pm
Tags
screen
,
courtyard
,
tango
,
mannheim
