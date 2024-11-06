Previous
Dancing screen by vincent24
Photo 1119

Dancing screen

An interesting screen arrangement in the courtyard and staircase of the industrial building where the milonga took place tonight in Mannheim.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
306% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise